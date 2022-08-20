DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.83

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $9.48. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 21,949 shares trading hands.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
