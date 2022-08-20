DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.83

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $9.48. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 21,949 shares trading hands.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 58,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 191,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

