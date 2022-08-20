E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Stock Performance

FRA EOAN opened at €9.19 ($9.38) on Tuesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.91.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

