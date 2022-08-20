Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

