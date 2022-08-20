Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 24,180,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,549,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

