Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

NYSE:ELV traded up $11.77 on Friday, reaching $503.54. The stock had a trading volume of 711,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,113. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.