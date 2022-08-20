Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 897,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. 2,947,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,547. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

