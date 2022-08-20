Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

