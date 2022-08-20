Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

