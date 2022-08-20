Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,273,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

