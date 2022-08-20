Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GS traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.27. 1,812,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at $52,972,956.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,880,922 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.