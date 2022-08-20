Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

