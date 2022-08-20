Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after buying an additional 3,757,521 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,609,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,898,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 457,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

