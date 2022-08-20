East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 101,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 41,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$29.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About East Africa Metals

(Get Rating)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.