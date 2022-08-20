Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 million, a P/E ratio of -728.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $86,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

