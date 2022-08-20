eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Approximately 1,590,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 768,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of £28.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Worby acquired 649,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £51,946.96 ($62,768.20).

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

