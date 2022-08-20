EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in EG Acquisition by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

