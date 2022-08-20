Egretia Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $1.64 million and $12,322.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00106337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

