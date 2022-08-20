Einsteinium Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.33 million and $961.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00254683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,784,963 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

