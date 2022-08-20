Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.