Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $903,256.32 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Electronic Arts Stock Performance
EA stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.
Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Further Reading
