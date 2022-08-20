Element Solutions Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

