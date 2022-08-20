Element Solutions Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
ESI stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
