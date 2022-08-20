Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21. 9,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 2,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

