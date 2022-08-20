Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,195 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Energy Transfer worth $76,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.