Enigma Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $187,057.61 and $125,501.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00216591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009293 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00461243 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

