Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Decreased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 248,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 77,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

