Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Shares of EGLX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

