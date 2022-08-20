Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $46,943.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,719 shares in the company, valued at $26,617,876.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $307,855 and sold 14,114 shares valued at $177,482. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,769,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,460,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

