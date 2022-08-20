Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
TRDA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $46,943.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,719 shares in the company, valued at $26,617,876.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $307,855 and sold 14,114 shares valued at $177,482. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
