Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 5,440 shares changing hands.
Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Enviro Technologies U.S.
Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline separator, a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid streams with distinct specific gravities.
