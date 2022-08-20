EPIK Prime Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $73,398.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00127097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100442 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

