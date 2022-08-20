EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQRX. Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.37.

EQRx stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $95,041,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

