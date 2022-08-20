Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.7 %

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,556. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.