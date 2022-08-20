Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.12

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $11.69. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 181,534 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

