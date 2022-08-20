Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.28. 1,448,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,855,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

