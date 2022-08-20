Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $107.01 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

