Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.35

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,965,446 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

About Europa Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.