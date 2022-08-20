EvenCoin Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $20,944.40 and approximately $75,538.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

