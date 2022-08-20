Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

