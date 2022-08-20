Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,491. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.