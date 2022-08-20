Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,128,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

