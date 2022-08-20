Faceter Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $341,758.65 and $11,328.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

