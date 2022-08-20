Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $489.79 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.22.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

