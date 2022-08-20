Falcon Project (FNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $438,333.02

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $438,333.02 and $220.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00801299 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Falcon Project Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
