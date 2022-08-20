FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Tops $206,622.02

FansTime (FTI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. FansTime has a total market cap of $206,622.02 and $1.83 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

