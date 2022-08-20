Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,798.89.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

