Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $57,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $100.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.