Fiera Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.82.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

