Filda Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $301,029.47 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Filda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filda has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Filda has a total market capitalization of $301,029.47 and $673,926.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

