Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.24 Million Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.80% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000.

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

