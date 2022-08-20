Financial Comparison: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.40 $16.03 million $2.36 10.12 QCR $300.58 million 3.45 $98.90 million $6.06 10.03

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

QCR has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 23.96% 9.90% 0.87% QCR 30.55% 16.62% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QCR beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

