First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.16% of First Financial Bankshares worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2,595.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.